First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%.

NASDAQ:MYFW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,078. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

