FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $77.64. 2,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $84.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

