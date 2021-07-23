FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report sales of $2.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the lowest is $2.64 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,532,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,529,000 after acquiring an additional 90,879 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

