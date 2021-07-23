FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,778 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,283,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,570,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,495,000 after purchasing an additional 45,740 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $7,740,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $17,345,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

