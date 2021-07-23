FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 361,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,768,891 shares.The stock last traded at $38.54 and had previously closed at $39.15.

The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after acquiring an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,504,000 after acquiring an additional 172,677 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.