Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,501 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,090 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

