Five9 (FIVN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/20/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/20/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/20/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

7/20/2021 – Five9 had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

5/28/2021 – Five9 had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

5/27/2021 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.69. 22,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,520. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -269.98 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.10. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.77 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

