Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stake Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Five9 worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 350.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 80,302 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,459,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Five9 by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Five9 by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $193.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.10. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.06.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

