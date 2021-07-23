Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) versus Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Financial Contrast

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Five9 alerts:

This table compares Five9 and Digerati Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $434.91 million 29.79 -$42.13 million $0.05 3,864.60 Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 3.08 -$3.38 million ($0.06) -2.34

Digerati Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -9.84% 0.23% 0.05% Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Five9 has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Five9 and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 10 7 0 2.33 Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Five9 presently has a consensus price target of $196.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1.89%. Digerati Technologies has a consensus price target of $0.23, suggesting a potential upside of 64.05%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than Five9.

Summary

Five9 beats Digerati Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile, as well as through APIs. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. has an alliance agreement with Deloitte Digital to bring transformational Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions to clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.