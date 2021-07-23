Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

