Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.68. 2,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

