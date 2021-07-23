Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,472. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

