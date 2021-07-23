Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
FFC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,471. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
