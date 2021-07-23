Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of FLC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,977. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

