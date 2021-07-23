Flamingo (FLM) Reaches Market Cap of $50.97 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $50.97 million and $15.11 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00100539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00140732 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,214.63 or 1.00086212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

