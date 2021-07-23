flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Shares Down 14%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF)’s share price was down 14% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $119.57 and last traded at $119.57. Approximately 175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on FNNTF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.69.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

