FLIP Market Capitalization Reaches $139,100.03 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One FLIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $139,100.03 and approximately $14.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00048724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.00860933 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.