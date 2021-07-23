Flixxo (FLIXX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $7,665.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00050020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.52 or 0.00877667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

