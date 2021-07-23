Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Sells $4,025,000.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE FND traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.18. 633,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $120.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

