Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Sells $570,240.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.18. The company had a trading volume of 633,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $120.62.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after buying an additional 413,188 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $38,193,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Floor & Decor by 935.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after buying an additional 332,176 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.