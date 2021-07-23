Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 76,234 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 76,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of SCHR opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.95. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

