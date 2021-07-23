Flux (FLUX) Trading 24.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $20.72 million and $324,322.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 182,079,028 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

