FlypMe Trading Up 9.4% This Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $729,870.38 and $1,495.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.31 or 0.00879094 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.