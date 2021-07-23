FNB Protocol Price Down 43.4% Over Last Week (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $374,006.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.04 or 0.00862521 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.