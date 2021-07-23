Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock Holdings Raised by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,612 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.18% of Forma Therapeutics worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 18,565 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Equities research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Forma Therapeutics Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.