Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.57

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 1238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.52.

FORR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $910.01 million, a PE ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

