Fort Baker Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 103,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 0.34% of Authentic Equity Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $138,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $194,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $308,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

