Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 124,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $138,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $146,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNRH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 51,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,393. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

