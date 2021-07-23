Fort Baker Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,490 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises 6.9% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $25,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,289.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 417,082 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.0% during the first quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 197,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 339.8% during the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 115,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,325,000 after purchasing an additional 89,147 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $130.49 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.72.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

