Fort Baker Capital Management LP Grows Position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 103.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,402,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221,685 shares during the period. E.Merge Technology Acquisition accounts for about 6.4% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.93% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $23,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,389,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,389 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,460,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 355.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,170,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 913,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 898,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,757,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 812,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Friday. 8,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.