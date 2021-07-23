Fort Baker Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 1,591.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057,208 shares during the period. CONX comprises approximately 3.1% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 1.20% of CONX worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CONX. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at $6,138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,087,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CONX alerts:

Shares of CONX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.