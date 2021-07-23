Fort Baker Capital Management LP Invests $6.13 Million in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,000. Virgin Galactic comprises approximately 1.7% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Virgin Galactic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. 171,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,047,528. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

