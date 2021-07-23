Fort Baker Capital Management LP Makes New $9.53 Million Investment in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 972,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,000. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition makes up approximately 2.6% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 3.02% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:TEKK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.