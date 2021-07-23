Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases 503,398 Shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,398 shares during the quarter. Landcadia Holdings III makes up about 3.2% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.81% of Landcadia Holdings III worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

LCY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 478,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,040. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64.

Landcadia Holdings III Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

