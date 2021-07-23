Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases 628,132 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 290.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,132 shares during the quarter. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital comprises approximately 2.3% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 0.83% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APSG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 68,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

