Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,828,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,937,000. KINS Technology Group makes up about 4.9% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 22.30% of KINS Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of KINZ remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Friday. 174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,289. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

