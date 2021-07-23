Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes $23.03 Million Position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,362,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,033,000. Seven Oaks Acquisition makes up approximately 6.3% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 8.40% of Seven Oaks Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVOK. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,542,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $244,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Seven Oaks Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,959. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

