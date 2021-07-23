Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes $6.58 Million Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 328,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000. Ranpak comprises about 1.8% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 0.43% of Ranpak as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 93.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACK. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PACK traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. 558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

