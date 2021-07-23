Forterra (LON:FORT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $310.00

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 301.51 ($3.94), with a volume of 7883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302.50 ($3.95).

FORT has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of £689.39 million and a PE ratio of -116.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 280.81.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

