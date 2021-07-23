Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Given New $36.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

