Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

7/21/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.25 to C$9.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

7/16/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$9.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $11.25 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

6/23/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

5/28/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 104,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares during the period. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $22,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 448,836 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 975,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 130,520 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

