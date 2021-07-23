Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Franklin Resources worth $18,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 31,020 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,948 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.