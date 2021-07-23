Frax Price Tops $1.00 (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $241.50 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00101127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00140440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,535.91 or 1.00334743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 242,023,298 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

