Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $3.36 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $3.36 or 0.00010256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $54.51 million and $11.74 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00101205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00140466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,851.24 or 1.00195483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

