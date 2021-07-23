Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,205.00. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$10.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.41.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.3692085 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,250.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

