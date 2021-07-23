freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.25 ($26.17).

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €19.91 ($23.42) on Friday. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €21.18.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.