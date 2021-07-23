Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Appaloosa LP

Appaloosa LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 565,000 shares during the quarter. Appaloosa LP owned about 0.10% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $49,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 316,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,560,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.49.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

