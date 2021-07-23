Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given a $47.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has been given a $47.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.32% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.49.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE FCX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 652,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,560,078. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $788,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,025 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 60.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 159,459 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 59,936 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,093 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.