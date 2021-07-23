Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $42.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FCX. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.96.

FCX opened at $34.80 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

