Frontier (FRONT) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $26.47 million and approximately $14.43 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00047921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.13 or 0.00851221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,125,000 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.